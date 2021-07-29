Jodie Whittaker, showrunner leaving Doctor Who — but when?







After months of speculation, it is finally official: Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who in 2022. The same goes for showrunner Chris Chibnall.

When it comes to the former, it’s understandable that now would be the time she says farewell. Actors typically play The Doctor for around three seasons, give or take, and she will be exiting after season 13 and a trio of specials airing next year. That allows Chibnall the proper time to set the stage for her departure. Whittaker is the first-ever female Doctor, and in addition to being great in the role, we love to think she set the stage for all sorts of other casting opportunities in the future.

In a statement confirming her exit, here is what Whittaker had to say:

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life … I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.”

Meanwhile, Chibnall confirmed himself that it was always the plan for the two of them to leave at around this time:

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations.”

In doing these three specials next year, that will help Jodie’s run feel more like three proper seasons. Remember that season 13 is going to be a tad shorter than usual due to the global health crisis delaying the start of production (and causing plenty of challenges along the way).

