Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Does Brent still feel he’s safe?







On tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, you saw a real master class in how to be oblivious courtesy of Brent. Not only did he think that he didn’t need to win the Veto (he still tried), but he was 100% convinced that he would stay on the block versus Britini. He may very well have one of the most comical edits we’ve ever seen on the show.

(Let’s give a little bit of kudos to producers for this — we don’t always get this level of enjoyment out of the CBS show itself.)

We’ve seen a good bit of campaigning going on for most of the day from both Brent and Britini, but the real comedy of it all is that we’ve learned virtually nothing new. Brent still believes that he’s going to stay, to the point where he told Kyland he was meeting with him “just for show” — to prove that he was trying when he didn’t actually have to. It’s pure comedy. Britini is 100% safe, but she was going around to people making it clear that she wants to work and fight with them. She also has a plan of potentially targeting Christian, Alyssa, or Whitney — she is doing what the house wants, while also not being Brent. That’s what she needs to do to stick around.

We may not miss Brent the player in the slightest, but we’ll definitely miss all of the unintentional comedy that we’re getting out of the game. We’re not sure there has ever been a person so completely off-base with their thinking — sure, there have been blindsides before, but even Devin knew his goose was cooked at a certain stage.

What do you most want to see on tomorrow night’s Big Brother 23 episode?

