Dexter season 9 (‘New Blood’) international poster: Take a first look!







For everyone here in the United States, Dexter season 9 (or Dexter: New Blood) is going to be airing on Showtime this fall! It goes without saying that this is an exciting occasion.

So what about everyone else in the world? Where is it going to air? For folks in at least some countries, you’re going to have a chance to see the revival as a part of the Paramount+ streaming service. It makes sense given that the show and the streaming service are a part of the same corporate family. We’re also just happy in general that people all over the world are going to have a chance to watch the show.

For those who don’t know all that much about Dexter: New Blood as of yet, the show is set years following the series finale and features Michael C. Hall’s title character in the New York community of Iron Lake. While here, you will see the character do his part to establish a new home for himself … but a surprise incident may cause that Dark Passenger to emerge out of nowhere. It’s something to prepare yourself for — can you really have a Dexter show without something like this surfacing?

Below, you can see the international Paramount+ poster for the show and it emphasizes two different things: The winter setting (a very different aesthetic for this series) and then also a trail of blood. That’s something that longtime viewers are probably very much familiar with. You almost have to be after all of this time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter season 9?

