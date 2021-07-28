Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk stable; reps issue statement







For most of Wednesday the collectively internet has voiced fears and concerns over Bob Odenkirk. The Better Call Saul star reportedly collapsed on the set of the show late Wednesday and since that time, we’ve all waited for an update on his condition. It is a private matter, and of course his health and well-being matter infinitely more than informing the public what is going on behind the scenes.

Late this afternoon, reps for the actor chose to speak out on his condition for the first time, noting that he suffered a “heart-related incident” and that he is now recovering. Take a look at the full statement below:

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

This is wonderful news to hear, and our hope now is that Odenkirk will be able to recover to the fullest and move forward with everything else in his life and career. We know that he will have the support of not only his Better Call Saul family, but everyone who has watched his work since his early sketch-comedy days. If you look around the internet today, you can see how no one has a bad work to say about Bob. This says quite a bit about how he is viewed and respected, and also how he treats others.

We will continue to send all of our thoughts and well-wishes not just to Bob, but to all who know him. (Photo: AMC.)

