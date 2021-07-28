The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A feud resolved?







The first thing that you should know entering The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 12 is this: It’s airing at a special time. The reality show will be coming on at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, following the two-hour finale/reunion for Siesta Key season 4.

So will it be worth the extra hour’s wait? It feels like it! This is an episode where a lot of stuff is coming to a head, whether it be Kaitlynn having a really important talk with Jenner or the Pratts and Wahlers deciding to try and patch things up. We just need to wait and see if that actually happens.

Below, you can get some other updates courtesy of The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 12 synopsis:

Kaitlynn breaks the news to Brody about her pregnancy but worries about him and Kris meeting face to face at the retreat. the Pratts & Wahlers finally tackle the feud that has divided the group. Justin learns the importance of maintaining connections.

As we start to see this season wind down, one of the questions we’ll inevitably wonder is whether or not this is it. When it first arrived back on TV, The Hills: New Beginnings rode the wave of nostalgia hard. There are a lot of people who appreciate this show because of their connection to the original. Will it still be enough, though? That’s what we have to wait to find out. The fact that there was a season 2 in the first place is rather remarkable, mostly when you think about everything that was stacked against it. We’re talking about trying to find a way to film a show like this during a global health crisis, which is certainly not the easiest thing to do in the world.

