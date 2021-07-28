Siesta Key season 4 episode 12 preview: Finale and reunion talk







There is a lot that lies ahead on Siesta Key season 4 episode 12 next week but we begin with this: We’re at the end of the road. With this season coming to a close, there are of course questions about how it will wrap up. Can the friendship be restored between Juliette and Kelsey? Or, is that destined to fall apart? Meanwhile, what’s going to be happening with Brandon in his dating life?

Because Siesta Key isn’t some fully-scripted show, we don’t think you can go into this episode expecting a lot of loose ends to be tied up. Maybe you’ll get some resolution, but for more you’ll have to wait and see if a season 5 is on the way.

To better set the stage for what’s next, we can at the very least share with you the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

Juliette wants to make amends with Kelsey, but Kelsey’s not as interested in restoring their friendship. Brandon is unhappy and wants to pursue Camilla again. Amanda doesn’t know what to do about Tate after he broke her trust.

At the conclusion of the episode, rest assured you’ll get a little more closure in the form of a reunion special — and we’ve got a few more details about that, as well:

Their island getaway turned into a tear-filled disaster and the crew from Siesta Key is back to address everything. They’ll reveal the struggles of co-parenting, how they manage their anxiety, and whether or not crumbling friendships can ever be repaired.

Judging from the fact that we’re getting a reunion show, we’re optimistic that there could be something more in the future. If there is, we just hope that there are some new angles of these people to explore. How much more do we need in terms of Juliette and Kelsey’s fractured friendship at this point?

