Good Trouble season 3 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Picks and Strikes’







Next week on Good Trouble season 3 episode 14 we’re going to continue to see something we appreciate: Callie and Mariana working together. They’ve always loved each other, but for chunks of this series they’re off in their own worlds. It’s not always easy to see the professional lives of these two characters collide and yet, here we are. There’s a lot of interesting material for them now as they prepare for Tommy’s trial, but getting the right people is going to be a challenge. What else would you expect from a show that has so much of an underdog spirit?

Because of our longtime love of The Fosters, it makes a certain degree of sense for us to care about Callie and Mariana first and foremost — but rest assured, there’s a lot of other stuff ahead in “Picks and Stripes.” Just think in terms of Gael and Isabella trying to co-parent and Dennis making a big leap into something new.

Below, you can see the full Good Trouble season 3 episode 14 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Callie and Mariana team up to find the right candidates for Tommy’s trial. Dennis ventures into a new business; Gael and Isabella realize co-parenting is not as easy as they thought it would be; Alice decides to take the reins.

Will airing Good Trouble opposite the Olympics prove to hurt the show in some way? It’s hard to say for sure right now, as we haven’t seen the ratings for tonight’s episode as of yet. Ultimately, it continuing to air is a sign that Freeform doesn’t care about the live numbers all that much. Instead, their goal seems to be consistency and making sure that their devoted audience continues to watch — no matter how they watch. We just have to wait and see if a season 4 renewal eventually gets announced.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







