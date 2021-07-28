When Calls the Heart season 9 filming: Early morning in Hope Valley







When Calls the Heart season 9 is now a solid week into production, and that means the cast and crew are getting a lot done! Not only that, but they are working some crazy hours in order to do it.

For more evidence of this very thing, why not check out the latest Instagram post below from Erin Krakow? As you can see here, the actress got up bright and early this week to get in the makeup chair at 6:00 a.m. — pretty brutal, right?

There are a lot of early-morning gigs for people in the TV industry and as you would imagine, there are specific reasons for it. If you are a show that does a lot of outdoor shoots, you want to capture as much daylight as possible. That means you kick off filming as close to after sunrise as possible — it gives you more consistent coverage throughout the day and allows for better continuity with some of your scenes. When Calls the Heart in particular is a show that needs its outdoor sets — because Hope Valley is a thriving community, it benefits you to show that as much as possible.

We appreciate the cast and crew for their efforts, especially when it comes to getting up early — something that we would never do in a million years. There is no When Calls the Heart premiere date as of yet but provided there is no Christmas Special this go-around, we imagine that it will be within the first couple of months of 2021. Expect more romance, new faces, and of course that nostalgia that makes you want to live in your own Hope Valley-like world.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

