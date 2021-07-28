Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Early season 2 hopes







Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? If you’re looking for an answer on that, we’ve got it for you below — and some more info to go along with it.

First things first, though, we gotta hand down the bad news: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is no new episode for the rest of the year. Pending some last-minute change in the schedule, the plan for now seems to be to launch the second season in winter/spring 2022 — we’ll have to wait and see what the network decides! We do think that there’d be some enthusiasm towards getting Kung Fu back on the air sooner rather than later, and for a number of different reasons. The show proved to be quite the success in season 1, and there aren’t any other ones out there quite like it in terms of its style and tone.

We don’t think we have to tell you what we want to see in season 2 of Kung Fu — after all, it’s not that different from season 1! One of the things that this show did well in season 1 is balance its action and character development; we only want to see that expanded further moving forward. Show more of the world! Give us an even greater sense of what makes these people tick! There is so much more that we’d love to see showcased.

Hopefully, at some point a little later this year we’ll get something akin to a full premiere date — or at least some video footage. We’re just going to need to be patient here, as The CW are not the sort of network that really rushes their promotional efforts along. They don’t really need to.

