Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, July 28?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see something more from Chicago Fire or Chicago PD? These questions are recurring throughout the summer, but we do our best to help with an answer.

Alas, this isn’t the sort of answer that people out there want to hear: Yet again, there is no new installment on the air. Why is that? It’s twofold. For starters, NBC never airs new episodes of their One Chicago shows during the summer and even if they did, there’s no chance that they would air them during the Olympic Games. This is the network’s big-ticket item over the next couple of weeks and they are going to lean on this coverage as much as humanly possible.

Rest assured, though, that all of your favorite Chicago shows are going to return to the air in due time — we just have to wait a little while in order to see them. For now, all three are scheduled to premiere in late September, and production is already underway to ensure that they are back as strong as ever! We’ve heard already that there are some new faces coming to Chicago Med, and that Steven Weber has been promoted officially to series regular.

As for Chicago Fire, we know that there is one mystery that lingers above all others: The fate of Kelly Severide. We need him to survive what happened at the end of last season! After all the character has gone through emotionally over the years, losing him at this point would prove to be devastating.

Hopefully, by this time at the end of next month, we’ll have an opportunity to share some more footage of what lies ahead — for now, everyone is still a little too early in the game.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD moving forward?

