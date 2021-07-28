Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Is another death coming?







As we dive deeper into Animal Kingdom season 5, there is a serious risk for more death? We know that this show has a tendency to not let up at all. We’ve lost integral characters in Baz and Smurf over the past few years and now, it looks as though another important person could perish.

Does this necessarily mean this person is a series regular? No, but at the very least they are important to Pope.

Per a report from SpoilerTV, on the upcoming August 8 episode you are going to be seeing Pope process “an additional loss by exploding in violence.” What does that mean? More than likely, chaos for every single person who steps in his way. This can’t be all that much of a surprise to anyone out there, given that this character psychologically does not handle loss well — he doesn’t have much in his life that he clings to. He was conditioned to live by Smurf’s rules, and that is why he’s struggled with losing her more than the rest of his family.

We want to see Shawn Hatosy’s character find his way out of the muck by the end of the season, but we just know at this point that it’s not going to come easy. He needs to find a support system for starters, and we’re not getting a good sense that it’s coming from anyone in his immediate vicinity. There are also threats that are going to come pounding at his metaphorical door — think in terms of Pamela Johnson, who has received much of Smurf’s empire following her death.

