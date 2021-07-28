Chesapeake Shores season 5 spoilers: How will Trace’s exit work?







It is no secret at this point that Jesse Metcalfe is leaving Chesapeake Shores. The news has been out there for months!

So what sort of mysteries do remain at this point? It comes down mostly to how Trace is going to exit, and precisely the way that the producers will tell the story. Luckily, we do have a little more information on that subject now! Metcalfe did return to set to film his goodbye, and you’ll see that at the start of the season as the writers play around with time. There will be a leap forward at the start of the season, but you will see through flashbacks what caused Trace to say goodbye to this world. It’s a way to allow viewers to understand what happened, but also allow Abby (Meghan Ory) the opportunity to move forward. If the entire season took place in the immediate aftermath of Trace’s exit, tonally it would probably not be anywhere near as exciting.

To get a little more information now on what the future cold hold, here is what Ory had to say to TV Insider:

“Even though it’s hard and Abby’s saying goodbye to things that weren’t working in her life, she’s moving forward … Abby is finally taking control of her life for her.”

Will that include another chance at true love? We certainly hope so! We do think that this is something the character deserves — also, this is a Hallmark Channel series. There are few networks out there that focus as much on love stories as them. We do think you’re going to see some great, beautiful stuff over the course of the season … it may just require patience along the way.

