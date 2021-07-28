Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Is Hannah in greater danger?







As we approach the next Big Brother 23 live eviction show coming on CBS this Thursday, you can assume Brent is gone. How could you not? He’s someone who has, to great success, dug his own grave time and time again this season. As a matter of fact, he even did so again last night in his behavior around Alyssa.

So with Brent’s fate sealed, of course everyone is looking ahead towards other targets…

Yesterday in the house, one of the big topics of conversation started to be whether or not Hannah was going to be one of the people to watch out for in the game — and in a lot of ways, we understand why. She’s smart, socially strong, and not everyone can get a good read on her. Both Alyssa and Sarah Beth have each mentioned her as a possible target.

Do we think that she’s in explicit danger almost right away? Probably not, and for a multitude of reasons. For starters, she’s someone who would likely not go versus Whitney on the block, and she is considered an honorary member of sorts for the Cookout alliance. There’s no reason for Xavier to want her out right now, and we feel strongly like Derek X. would vote in order to keep her. Yet, at the same time Derek X. should probably clue her in more to some of what’s happening — if for no other reason to build more trust and encourage her to win the next HoH.

While we know that not everyone wants to win power moving forward, we honestly don’t think it’s that bad. Also, your team can get safety for one more week! From what we know, this is the last week where that can happen.

What do you want to see transpire now on Big Brother 23?

