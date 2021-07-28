The Blacklist season 9: Looking at some of the big Liz theories







The Blacklist season 9 is coming and from all vantage points, we have to consider Liz Keen as being dead. Yet, that isn’t stopping some from theorizing all about her future! We’ve heard a lot of big, crazy ideas already, and we have a feeling that we’re going to hear a few more before the series concludes.

So what are some of the ideas that are out there about Liz, including that she is somehow still alive after being shot by Vandyke? Let’s take a moment and cycle through the possibilities…

Liz is somehow still alive – It’s a fun thing to think about, but why would they show us her life flashing before her eyes? We do think that was done to draw a distinction between this and when the character last faked her death in season 3.

For the sake of the remainder of this article, though, it’s important to play the game of “what if.” Provided that Liz is still alive, how could that be so?

The shooting itself was staged? – We don’t necessarily think that Vandyke would go along with some plan to pretend to shoot Liz, only to get shot himself. We suppose it’s possible Reddington knew he was coming — with that, he could’ve had a team of doctors on standby to help Liz, and this would give her the cover of death to live more of a free life. Maybe he learned something from how Liz and Mr. Kaplan did things?

The character will be recast – Highly unlikely. We know that this is a world full of facial reconstructions and also cyranoids; yet, this doesn’t mean that we’re going to see something like this happen in this instance. After all the work that Megan put into this character, it’d feel almost cruel to replace her and have her still be alive.

Could Liz be in hiding? This is at least something that we could accept, largely due to the long-term implications. It would allow the writers a chance to bring Megan back down the road for a series finale/something of that ilk … but they could find a way to do this even if she’s gone. Take, having her return in some sort of dream sequence to offer closure.

Are all of these ideas unlikely? Sure, but we like to think they’re fun to think apart.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9, especially when it comes to Reddington’s future?

Is there any chance Liz Keen could still be out there? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

