Supergirl season 6 episode 8 trailer: The aftereffects of the Phantom Zone







You’ve waited a long time in order to see Supergirl season 6 episode 8 — and sadly, you’re stuck waiting just a little bit longer. The show is coming back on The CW come Tuesday, August 24, and early indications suggest that the Phantom Zone is still going to be a big part of Kara Danvers’ life — regardless of whether or not she wants it to be.

For most of the first half of the season Melissa Benoist’s character was trapped and away from most other characters — a clever way for the show to write around the actress’ maternity leave while keeping her involved. With her back with the rest of her super-friends, they’re all going to have to work together to tackle some new threats, including something that is destroying the world’s oceans. Supergirl as a series has never shied away from tackling real-world issues, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that they’re going to do something similar here.

Elsewhere in the trailer you can see some great moments between Kara & Alex and Kara & Lena, plus also an attempt to stop a bomb and some of the action-packed sequences you’d expect from this show. Given that we’re in the midst of the final season, we expect the writers to pull out all of the stops to ensure we’re looking at something great here — there’s no reason to hold anything back.

Are we going to miss Supergirl when it’s done? Absolutely, but at least the writers had a chance to put together a fitting end — that’s something that not every show out there gets, especially with many having shorter and shorter shelf lives.

