The Oval season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Familiar Faces’







Want to learn a little bit more about The Oval season 2 episode 16? This is an episode entitled “Familiar Faces” and of course, that leads you to wonder. Who could this be a reference to? Odds are, some folks from the past will be turning back up — or if they’re not, perhaps even a whisper of them is enough to tip the scales. We imagine already that this hour will be stuffed full of drama for a few different reasons: Marital problems, big-time secrets, and also stories that are a bit more personal within the larger White-House setting.

Through the past couple of years, the big struggle with The Oval has been that politically, it’s hard to top the sheer chaos we’ve had in the headlines these past couple of years. It’s one of the reasons why the series is at its best focusing more on the people. That’s what we hope to see from it through at least the rest of the season. (There’s only a handful of episodes left, as painful as that is to admit.)

For a few more details, we suggest now that you view The Oval season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

Victoria scolds Priscilla after catching her giving Jason a midnight snack. Victoria sarcastically hints around to Priscilla that Priscilla’s marriage may be in trouble. Hunter tries to set an insidious secret meeting.

While there may be a lot that you need to worry about when it comes to some of these characters moving forward, at least know this: You don’t have to worry about The Oval itself. The series has been renewed already for a season 3, which means more White House hijinks and a chance to branch out even more.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Oval

What do you want to see when it comes to The Oval season 2 episode 16?

How crazy do you think this show is going to go before it wraps for the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







