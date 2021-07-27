





Is Taylor Hickson leaving Motherland: Fort Salem in season 2 episode 7? If nothing else, it’s clear that producers want you to worry about it. For more evidence of that, why not check out some details on “Irrevocable.”

We don’t want to spend much time here beating around the bush — just go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

Raelle fights for her life, just as the Army and Spree converge on a secret Camarilla stronghold. Abigail and Adil’s mission for vengeance escalates.

We’re not sure that there is ever a good time to put the Raelle character in danger, but this may very well be one of the worst occasions imaginable. We’re talking here about someone who could have been very-much important to what was going on here, but survival will be the top priority instead.

As for Hickson’s overall future, let’s just say that it would be really shocking for Motherland: Fort Salem to write out one of their main characters in the middle of the season. We do think it’s important in a world like this to show that nobody is safe, but we don’t quite think that this is the person to kill off to make that happen. More than likely, this will be one of those stories designed solely to send some chills down your back before, eventually, allowing you to breathe a sigh of relief. We thick Taylor will still be around by the end of the hour.

We know that the rest of the season is where things are truly going to heat up — with no season 3 confirmed as of yet, what better time than now to pull out all of the stops? The best case scenario is that there are jaws aplenty on the floor at the end of every single episode … or at least that is the case for producers.

