





Is America’s Got Talent new tonight, or has the reality competition been pushed off-air by the Olympics? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to talk through in this piece.

Let’s kick things off, though, by handing down the bad news: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. The Tokyo Games are preempting pretty much everything on the NBC schedule at the moment, and you’re going to be stuck waiting until August 10 to see that change.

When AGT does return to the air, it will be doing so with the official kick-off of the live shows! This is one of the most exciting parts of the season, especially since this time around the plan seems to be to do something similar to what we saw before the onset of the global health crisis. Hopefully, that means that every act will be able to perform in the studio — it will largely be up to the audience to determine who gets put through to the next round, though we’re sure that the judges will have a couple of decisions to make here and there, as well.

So where is the full lineup of performers? It feels like the network is keeping some of their cards close to the vest on that for now, but our hope is that come next week, we’ll actually have a good sense of everyone who is performing on the first live show. The only acts we would assume are competing still are the Golden Buzzers — and there are six of them this season! (Remember, the judges collectively used one near the end of auditions.)

For now, we’d guess that singer/Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde is far and away the favorite to win. We’ll see if that lasts over time.

