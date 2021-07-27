Yellowstone season 4: Did filming begin on Y: 1883 prequel?







While we wait for some more news on the way when it comes to Yellowstone season 4, why not take a moment to discuss the spin-off? We know, after all, that there are plenty of people out there excited to see it arrive!

Unfortunately, however long we’re waiting for season 4, we’re going to be waiting even longer to see Y: 1883 come on the Paramount+ streaming service. If we’re lucky, it is going to surface at some point in 2022.

The good news that we can report today is that there is some official work being done on the prequel down in Texas. For more on that, just check out a crew call that was put out by Film Fort Worth on Twitter. It makes sense for the production of this show to happen in the DFW area for a number of different reasons. For starters, Fort Worth is an iconic cattle city, and their rodeos is one of the most noteworthy in the entire country. Meanwhile, Yellowstone writer Taylor Sheridan has a tremendous amount of history in Texas, both in terms of his upbringing and also his experience on ranches in the state.

Note that Y: 1883 is not meant necessarily to be a Texas show. Instead, it’s more about how John Dutton’s ancestors first found themselves to be in Montana, the setting of the Yellowstone ranch on the iconic show. It will take a look at manifest destiny and early conflicts that existed over land — with that in mind, it serves as a reminder that certain story themes never quite go away. There’s a bit of lingering sadness that goes along with that, no?

For now, prepare to see Yellowstone season 4 on the air this fall; hopefully, more news on the spin-off will be available around that time.

What do you want to see on the Yellowstone spin-off Y: 1883?

