





Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Given that we are so close to the finale, it makes sense to want SO much more from the show.

As for whether or not we’re going to get it over the next couple of weeks, that’s an entirely different story. Because of the Olympics, the aforementioned network has decided to take the superhero show off the air for the next couple of weeks. The series will return on Tuesday, August 10 with the penultimate episode of the season, one that carries with it the title of “The Eradicator.” (Well, isn’t that intimidating?)

Below, you can get a few more details courtesy of the full Superman & Lois episode 14 synopsis:

THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Adam Rayner also star. (#114). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher. Original airdate 8/10/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This episode will be the penultimate one of the season, and we’d like to think that it’s going to set the stage for a poignant, emotional conclusion of the season — and we’re sure that it will be there. However, at the same time we’re anticipating something dangerous and dramatic — something that causes Clark to focus on the Superman side of him just as much. We know how these shows in the Arrowverse tend to operate…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







