





Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article with that question, we’re of course happy to help! We’ll both answer that and then also look more towards the future of the series.

The first order of business here is simply this: Dishing out the bad news. There is unfortunately no new episode of the Grant Gustin superhero show on the air tonight, and that’s because last week served as the season finale. We’d love for there to be more episodes, but we’re going to have to wait for them — the new season is currently poised to premiere in November. Shooting for it will kick off a little bit later this summer.

So what’s going to be coming up next season? That’s a great question given how there was no enormous cliffhanger at the end of season 7. It’s possible that the Reverse-Flash has a role to play still, but it also looks like a new foe is going to appear in the early going. We could see more of Barry and Iris’ kids from the future, just as we could also start moving close to the two becoming parents in the present.

Perhaps more so than any one story point, what we’re most curious about entering season 8 is this: Will it be the final season? Are we getting close to the end of the road? That’s something that we have to consider for the time being. Arrow ended with season 8, and it makes sense to think that we’re closer to the end now than the beginning. We just hope that if season 8 does turn out to be the end, we have some sort of proper final-season announcement in advance. After all, shouldn’t we have a little bit of lead-up time to brace ourselves?

