The Voice season 21 trailer: Ariana Grande joins the coaching panel!







As you wait for The Voice season 21 to premiere on NBC a little bit later this fall, why not have some fun with the new coaches?

In the video below, you can see your first look at Ariana Grande as a part of the panel alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. It’s got a campfire theme to it, as the “God Is a Woman” singer arrives and belts out a cover of “Hopelessly Devoted” from Grease. Of course, it’s fantastic! Did you expect anything else given Grande’s voice?

This entire promo is going for an intentionally-campy feel, as set up by Grande’s entrance and then also all of the random animals that show up during it. All of this is meant to be another reminder that The Voice is meant to be a lighthearted, family-focused singing competition. It’s just as much about entertaining you as it is trying to find a future music-industry star.

All of this does bring us to the big question: Is this the season where The Voice will actually find the said star? Last spring had arguably one of the best winners ever in Cam Anthony and yet, it’s hard to be optimistic that he’s going to get a lot of support after the fact. Too often The Voice allows its champions to drift off into the void; we’d argue that Cassadee Pope is the only former champ that has had some significant longevity in the public eye after the show. None of this is on the coaches, as we know that some of them have made a real effort to help the artists after the fact. It’s more on the structure of the show and the record companies after the fact.

