NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 filming update: Episode 2 kicks off!







We know that the cast and crew for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 have been hard at work for a while on new episodes. Now, isn’t it nice to know that they are already starting on episode 2? We tend to think so.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, Caleb Castille (who plays Rountree) was kind enough to offer a small behind-the-scenes look at the main office — which is obviously a major setting for this show week in and week out. The fact that they’re already working on the second episode speaks a lot to how fast production moves on a show like this. It almost has to since there’s no other real way to get everything done in time.

If you want to see something else fun from Caleb, just check out his Instagram post below! This is from the end of episode 1, where he took a quick snap of himself alongside LL Cool J (Sam). Even if Rountree has only been a big part of the show for a couple of years, it’s clear that he has a good rapport already with everyone behind the scenes.

At the moment, it’s a little too early to say that we want any one thing for Rountree in particular. Instead, let’s just put things like this — we just want more opportunities to see him action! For season 12, it felt almost like the writers were trying to balance too many people at one time; with Nell and Eric both now gone, this can narrow the focus of the show a little bit. Sure, we’re going to be adding more of Kilbride, but he was already a part of the show. Everyone should have a little more time in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Castille (@calebcastille)

