The Bachelor: Is Michael Allio from Katie Thurston’s season the favorite?







Is Michael Allio poised to be the next star of The Bachelor after his time on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette? We know that the rumor mill is going to be working overtime with this story.

On paper, it certainly would make sense why producers would want him. If he’s not going to end up with Katie, aren’t viewers invested fully in his story? We know more about him than almost any other person on the season, whether it be his demeanor in the face of tragedy or what he stands for as a single father. It’s been a while since the show had a single-dad lead, and it could help to shake up the pool of potential contestants a little bit.

Of course, does ABC even want to shake up the contestant pool? We’d argue so. The majority of viewers are not young influencers, so they would probably prefer a group of contestants who are looking for something a little bit different. Then again, we though Clare Crawley’s season would have a different pool of guys and that didn’t end up being entirely the case.

We just think that the Bachelor gig could be Michael’s if he wants it, and it really comes down to trying to answer that question. Michael’s gone through a lot in his life and we have to imagine that he’d have to seriously think about the opportunity. There could be some out there who’d even prefer seeing him find someone away from the franchise. No matter what he’d decide, we gotta believe at this point he’d be a frontrunner, and that he would help convince a larger audience to watch after some drops in the numbers this summer.

