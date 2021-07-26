Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto Ceremony results







The week 3 Veto Ceremony has come and gone within the Big Brother 23 house — do you want a sense of what happened? Were you shocked, even in the slightest, by anything you saw here?

Well, the short answer to all of this should be “no” … but there is an interesting wrinkle to what transpired that should be considered here, as well.

To watch our take on the Big Brother 23 Veto Ceremony this week in video form, be sure to watch what we’ve got on the subject below! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates ahead throughout the rest of the season.

The Veto was not used at the ceremony earlier today, which cements further that either Brent or Britini is going to be evicted later in the week … but it’s going to be Brent. This is the part of things that isn’t actually all that strange. Instead, let’s look at what is going on here courtesy of Brent’s crazy plan, which started last night. He actually had the Queens (Claire, Tiffany, and Kyland) initiate a plan with the Kings to make sure that the Veto wasn’t used on Britini — after all, he thinks he’s safe up against her! He got what he wanted there and after Alyssa relayed the info back to him later, he thinks that he can still trust her.

Basically, Brent still thinks that he has the support of the Mafia (his alliance with the Aces and the Queens) and also some members of the alliance formerly known as the Slaughterhouse. He actually has neither, and there’s a reasonable chance he will be blindsided later this week. We hope that no one tells him in advance, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you want to see in the Big Brother 23 house for the rest of the week?

Be sure to share in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







