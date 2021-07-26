Blue Bloods season 12 filming: Danny and Baez hit the streets!







Who wants another Blue Bloods season 12 filming update? We’re thrilled that the show is a few days into production now. Not only that, but it’s equally nice to see some cast members back out doing their thing. While we’re sure that there will be at least a few things that are different about the new batch of episodes; at the same time, though, one of the goals of this show is to be traditional and comforting. You largely know what you’re going to get entering each installment, and there are not a lot of other programs out there quite like that anymore.

So for the sake of this article, the element of tradition we are talking about comes courtesy of Danny and Baez. You can see over on ET Canada a new photo of the two of them out on the street, which is certainly a welcome sight. We know that production found a way to have them out and about last season, even during the health crisis; for season 12, we hope that we’ll get to see them in more familiar locales.

Of course, we want these two characters doing what they do best over the course of season 12 — and by that, we mean solving cases and working with other people within the department. The more that we see the Reagans mix while out on the job, the better.

Also, can we find a way to get more of Baez at family dinner? While the writers may never go there with Danny and Baez as a romantic couple, it’s clear that the two are very close friends and this is always worth exploring. Donnie Wahlberg’s character needs some more people to spend time with outside of the job, and Baez clearly understands him better than most.

