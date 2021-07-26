The Resident season 5, 9-1-1 season 5 premiere dates revealed!







Want to learn the premiere date for The Resident season 5, 9-1-1 season 5, or some of your other favorites on Fox? Rest assured, we’re happy to hand down some more information on that within!

Earlier today, the network unveiled start dates for the full fall schedule, which of course includes animated comedies, unscripted fare, and some brand-new products at the same time. This schedule feels like a partial revamp given how different it is from what we saw earlier this year; remember that Fox is still finding itself after so many of its one-time assets were sold off in the merger with Disney. It operates now as a separate entity, and it does need to find a big hit other than The Masked Singer.

Remember that all of the times listed below are Eastern; adjust accordingly depending on where you are in the country.

Monday, September 20

8:00 – 9-1-1

9:00 – The Big Leap (new series)

Tuesday, September 21

8:00 – The Resident

9:00 – Our Kind of People (new series)

Wednesday, September 22

8:00 – The Masked Singer

9:00 – Alter Ego (new series)

(Note that on September 23, you will have an additional two hours of The Masked Singer and Alter Ego — Thursday Night Football does not kick off on the network until early October.)

Sunday, September 26

8:00 – The Simpsons

8:30 – The Great North

9:00 – Bob’s Burgers

9:30 – Family Guy

That’s it! Fox has a smaller schedule than most other networks for a few reasons — it doesn’t broadcast new programming at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and at the moment, it is giving up its Thursday and Friday schedules for the NFL and WWE, respectively. In early 2022 the Thursday-night schedule will open up, so we hope to get some more information on that a little bit later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now when it comes to The Resident

What do you most want to see on The Resident or 9-1-1 season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around in the event you don’t want to miss some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







