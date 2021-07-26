Legends of Tomorrow season 7: Matt Ryan playing totally new character







There are some huge changes coming for Legends of Tomorrow season 7, and they start via Matt Ryan.

While at the show’s virtual Comic-Con panel yesterday, it was confirmed that the series regular will no longer be playing John Constantine after this season. Honestly, we’re shocked that the CW show had him for as long as they did given the complicated nature of DC Comics characters — they often aren’t interested in giving all of them long-term spotlights in the Arrowverse. (Remember when Arrow was more or less unable to do anything with Harley Quinn?)

Luckily, the show is doing with Ryan something similar to what they did with Maisie Richardson-Sellers — he is getting a chance to stick around, albeit as a totally different character. For season 7, Ryan is going to take on the role of Dr. Gwyn Davies, a scientist from early on in the 20th century. We’ll have to wait and see just what sort of role he has on the show moving forward, but this could be a fun opportunity for Ryan to do something totally different. (Oh, and we’re sure there will be references about how much the character looks like John.)

To go along with all of this, it was also confirmed at the panel that Amy Louise Pemberton will be a series regular for season 7 as a live-action version of Gideon. She has voiced the ship’s AI for years, and even made a couple of appearances in the flesh. (Remember the whole story between her and Rip Hunter, or that sequence that she had with Gary? Gideon’s gotten a chance to do some fun stuff here and there, but this will probably be 100% different.)

The only other thing worth noting right now is that Dominic Purcell is supposedly still involved for season 7, but probably not as a full-time member of the cast. That saga played out on social media earlier this year.

