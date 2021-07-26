When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: Another new BTS tease! (photo)







As so many of you know at this point, filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 is officially underway — and we’re definitely happy to share as many teases as possible.

Today, that includes a look at the first Florence and Ned scene of the season! Actress Loretta Walsh confirmed her return by quote-tweeting a post from Peter DeLuise on Twitter, showing the two characters back in Hope Valley. We don’t think that it’s any surprise to people out there that the two characters are back, though we hope there are fewer frightening moments for Ned this time than what we saw in season 8.

For those wondering if actors start production on different days, the answer is often “yes.” Because a show like When Calls the Heart can only film so many scenes at once, you don’t need all of the actors on location when they aren’t involved in the story. The same, conversely, can be said when filming concludes — not every actor wraps on the same day. They often cross paths during the season, but it’s not as though the same ensemble is around each other every single day of the filming period.

Remember that there are twelve episodes coming for season 9, and unless we hear otherwise from Hallmark Channel, we are moving forward with the assumption that things will play out in similar fashion to season 8. That means, more than likely, no Christmas Special, and we’ll see the batch of episodes premiere at some point in early 2022. (Note that nothing is confirmed on this, other than the episode count — we’re at least happy that this isn’t decreasing in an era where more and more shows are taking on fewer installments.)

What are you the most excited for when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

In particular, what do you want from Ned and Florence? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

