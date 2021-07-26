The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Michelle Young’s guys!







Sure, we know that there is a new episode of The Bachelorette tonight starring Katie Thurston, but why not take a moment to look ahead?

Today, ABC revealed for the first time some of the men who may be taking part in Michelle Young’s upcoming season set to premiere this fall. Note that we say “may” here because a couple of them could end up being cut or switched out. More than likely, one of the guys in the Facebook post below will be getting her final rose at the end of the season.

For those wondering if it’s a little unusual to get a new cast of guys while another season is still on the air, the short answer is “yes.” This is, in fact, very unusual and not something we’re used to seeing at all. Yet, it’s also super-rare to get two seasons of The Bachelorette in a single calendar year; this is partially a response to producers having two great contenders in Katie and Michelle. We will have to wait and see if this is something that we see a great deal of moving forward.

As for some of these new guys, it’s hard to generate good opinions of them based on pictures alone. There is a great deal of diversity in the cast, though at the same time it’d be nice to see producers go a little away from casting so many super-chiseled guys year after year. Aren’t they going to run out of them eventually?

