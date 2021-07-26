Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem spin-off ordered at Peacock







NBC has now found another use for their Peacock streaming service — expanding on the world of their most-popular soap.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Peacock has ordered a five-episode Days of Our Lives spin-off fittingly titled Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. This is going to be a gift to old-school fans of the series, as Lisa Rinna is set to reprise her role of Billie Reed. Meanwhile, some other familiar faces are going to be back including Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John) and James Reynolds (Abe).

So why do this show? What is it about? Check out the official logline below for a few details all about it:

Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

While this is being billed as a limited series event, we of course wonder if it’s the sort of thing that could spawn a number of other things moving forward. We all know just how passionate Days of Our Lives fans are about the show, and we’ve felt for a while that NBC/Peacock need to do more to make it appeal to the modern generation. Why not leverage streaming more and more? The easier you can make it for people to keep up with the story, the better.

What do you think about the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem spin-off on paper?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Peacock.)

