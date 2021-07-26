Euphoria season 2: Zendaya’s progress report; premiere date hopes







When is Euphoria season 2 going to premiere on HBO? That’s something we’ve wanted an answer to since the start of this year.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure at this moment that we’re any closer to getting that answer. The network already has Succession in the fall, so they could very well wait until 2022 to give us something more in this world. (Remember, nothing is confirmed as of yet.)

Want to watch a Euphoria video discussion now? Then check out our take on Part One: Rue below. Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV discussions.

If there is one thing we can say about the upcoming season, it’s that the story could be all sorts of emotional and then some. Based on what we saw during the two-part special over the winter, can you really be surprised by this?

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, here is some of what Zendaya herself had to say about the process of shooting season 2:

“It’s a difficult season, I’m kinda in the middle of it … I had like a 2.30am wrap time last night, we’re in the thick of it.

“But, you know, the show was intense. And it’s very personal to, not only ourselves and all the people who work on it, but also, to other people who have been able to relate so deeply to the characters or see their experiences being reflected through Rue.

“So we take that very seriously. And it’s definitely challenging, it’s a challenging season.”

It’s hard to imagine the emotional turmoil that the cast goes through filming a show like this — while they may only be acting, this is difficult material. It’s hard to let go of some of this at the end of a long day. Don’t be surprised if Zendaya finds herself right in the thick of Emmy consideration all over again for this season; because the cast and crew have taken their taking making this show, we have every reason to think it will live up to our expectations.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 2?

When do you think that the show will actually premiere? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







