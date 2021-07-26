Lucifer season 6 spoilers: What surprises are still in store?







We now know that Lucifer season 6 is premiering on Netflix in September, which is so much earlier than we expected. The more that we hear at this point, the more reasons we have for excitement! This is a chance for closure on a number of storylines, but also an opportunity to get some great Easter eggs from the past.

Oh, and rest assured that there will be some Easter eggs — or at least a few that the show didn’t do during the fifth season.

One of the important things to remember entering season 6 is that once upon a time, season 5 was meant to be the final season. Because of that, a lot of the nods to the past that the writers wanted out there have already been used. Yet, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have still found a way to unleash some cool stuff at the very end.

Speaking at the show’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel (per TV Insider), here is one compelling tease that Henderson had to offer:

“We found one character we’d never seen. We found one character who we’ve talked about but had never seen.”

Who could that be? Of course, we welcome any and all guesses here! Modrovich also noted that a “fan favorite guest star” will also be coming back in the final episodes. We’re not giving anything away here, but personally, we’d love for it to be Timothy Omundson as God Johnson. He’s someone we’ve long wanted to see again; his episode was notoriously fun, and Tim just so happens to be one of our favorite actors out there and he’s got an inspirational story to boot.

