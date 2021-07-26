Roswell, New Mexico season 3 premiere spoilers: How the twist plays out







Are you ready to see the Roswell, New Mexico season 3 premiere? We hope so, given that it’s coming on the air tomorrow night! This is a season that will be about new beginnings for some, and also new mysteries for others. Take, for example, what’s going on with the new arrival in the cave. This is obviously going to give Nathan Dean a lot of great material to work with, but what does it actually mean? The writers have done a good job of keeping the other side of this twist under wraps.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – While Liz (Jeanine Mason) is settling in to her new life and career in Los Angeles, Max (Nathan Dean), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Carina Adly Mackenzie (301). Original airdate 7/26/2021

The promo below gives you a small taste of what lies ahead. The CW is clearly hyping up the cave mystery, but there is at least one other question you’re left to wonder: What’s going to be happening with Liz? We understand the idea of kicking her story off in a completely different place but when the dust settles, you have to recognize that she’s probably not going to stay there forever. You can’t keep her away from all of the other characters! There’s just no real story logic in that.

We know that you were stuck waiting a LONG time for this season to premiere. If there is a silver lining, it probably means fewer breaks in the action the rest of the summer.

