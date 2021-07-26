Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preparation (day 19)







Tomorrow is going to be the Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother 23 house, but what’s going to happen during it? At this point, we’ve got a pretty good idea that is clear as day.

If you missed it, Christian won the Power of Veto and based on everything that we’ve seen so far, he has zero plans to use it. To go along with that, there is pretty much zero reason for him to use it. Why do something that would only anger the Head of Household in Xavier?

The situation that the nominees in Brent and Britini are facing here is somewhat interesting. Brent is 100% the target, but everyone in the house is working to assure him that he will be fine. We do think he’s worried, but he’s not off somewhere pressing the panic button. Interestingly Britini is just as concerned as Brent is, even if she’s been assured a number of times that she’s okay. A part of the problem here is that Xavier told her that he would consider using the Veto on her … even though he’s not going to do so. She’s trying to come up with an argument, but it’s hard to think of a good one for her that wouldn’t require Xavier to burn someone else.

(What’s ironic is that we’re writing this during Sunday’s episode, where Britini acted super-secure that she wasn’t going to be nominated in the first place.)

The eviction vote should be unanimous to send Brent out — so long as there is no funny business over the next several days.

