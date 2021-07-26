The White Lotus episode 4 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Recentering’







Do you want to get a sense of what’s coming on The White Lotus episode 4? Let’s just say that there are going to be some new faces … and also some old problems that rise to the forefront.

Before we get into anything more here, though, let’s share the somewhat shocking news: We’re already at the halfway point! This was billed from the start as a limited series, one with only a small, six-episode run. That means there’s a lot that has to be packed into the remaining episodes — Mike White has so many multi-layered characters at the heart of the show and honestly, there’s probably enough depth in many of them to get a season 2 out of it. (We don’t get the sense that this is going to happen, so we’re just going to take whatever story we can from the show itself.)

Below, we have the full The White Lotus episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

After Shane (Jake Lacy) shoots down her latest career plans, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) is further blindsided by an unexpected arrival. Just as Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) begins to take her business proposition seriously, Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) attention turns to an intriguing hotel guest. Meanwhile, Armond’s (Murray Bartlett) renewed commitment to sobriety is put to the test.

We’ve said this before, but it bears repeating that this feels like one of those shows viewers are going to discover after the fact. There will be a sense of fun that comes with that, given that a lot of people will be able to watch the show right away. However, they will miss that opportunity to question and/or speculate as to what the future will hold along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The White Lotus

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus episode 4?

Have any ideas? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







