Professor T episode 4 spoilers: Is there a fight coming up?







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Professor T episode 4? Let’s just say that tension will very much be at the center of the story, not that this should be a surprise to anyone out there. For the first few episodes of this show already, we’ve seen a great deal of tension between the title character and the police.

Honestly, we’re surprised we don’t see more of this on a lot of archetypal cop/consultant shows. At the center of these shows, you often have a man who is plucked out of nowhere and thought to be better at solving crimes than the people who do it full-time. Imagine how frustrating that must be if you’re a detective! You tend to think that you’re the best of the best in your field and all of a sudden, someone one-ups you time and time again.

We’re not shocked at all, with this in mind, that things between Paul Rabbit and the professor will get a bit violent moving forward.

Below, we’ve got the full Professor T episode 4 synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

Professor T is called upon to help investigate the disappearance of a 6-year-old girl. Tensions rise between DI Paul Rabbit and Professor T until they finally come to blows.

Are the two going to be able to figure out their differences? You have to imagine so, given that this is the sort of show where they need to work together to make it to the end of the case. Working separately, there’s going to be no tangible way to help this missing girl — there’s strength in numbers. While the professor may be smart, he doesn’t have police resources on his own. Maybe this dispute will be the best thing for all parties involved in the long run.

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to Professor T episode 4?

