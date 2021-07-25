Outlander season 6: Why is there no San Diego Comic-Con panel?







This weekend there are a number of TV casts and crew getting together to discuss their shows at the virtual San Diego Comic-Con. However, that is not the case when it comes to Outlander on Starz. What gives with that?

For those of you who are longtime fans of the series, you probably remember that there was a time when the show actually had a panel at the aforementioned convention — back when it was done in-person. However, that was several years ago! Things have changed, and there are a number of different reasons for it.

The main issue to look at here is one of convenience for Starz and Outlander’s studio in Sony Pictures TV. If you are going to spend the money to be involved in a major convention, you want to get the most bang for your buck. One of the reasons why Starz has preferred New York Comic-Con as of late (and that includes this year, where the show is currently scheduled to have a panel) is because it’s happened closer to when the show is back on the air in 2022. That was the case for season 5, and that will be the case again for season 6. They’ll also likely have more in the way of footage ready for NYCC, as well.

Does location matter for a major convention? Maybe to some extent. In the event that Outlander is in production in Scotland, logistically it makes a lot more sense for them to use New York Comic-Con as opposed to going to the opposite of the country. We don’t think that this has anything to do with the decision this time around.

Rest assured, fellow Outlander fans — there will be a chance to celebrate your show in October. It’s just hard right now to see other shows with these panels after such a long wait for season 6.

What are you most excited for when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and you don’t want to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

