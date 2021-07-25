Evil season 2 episode 7 return date on Paramount+; when’s it back?







Following today’s Evil season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+, be prepared to wait a while for episode 7. How long are we talking about here? Think in terms of a little bit over a month.

Today’s episode of the series is meant to be a midseason finale-of-sorts and at the time of this writing, the plan is to bring the show back on Sunday, August 29 with the remainder of the season. Like with the first half, new episodes will be released one at a time on the streaming service. There are thirteen episodes in season 2, so the silver lining in the break is that we haven’t even reached the halfway point of the season yet! (There’s also a season 3 renewal already, so you don’t have to worry over the long-term future.)

Of course, we still very-much understand why some would be frustrated with such a long break. It can’t be due to the Olympics, given that the Tokyo Games are already underway and will be over long before new episodes of Evil return. It’s also tough for Paramount+ subscribers who are paying for the service simply to watch the show. We could see some people dropping their subscription, only to come back when the show does down the road.

Unfortunately, we are still so far away from Evil season 2 episode 7 that there aren’t a whole lot of specifics in terms of what lies ahead yet. In the end, we’re sure that more will be revealed in the next couple of weeks — but isn’t this one of those shows where it’s nice to be surprised? In the end, we tend to think so.

What do you want to see on Evil season 2 episode 6?

Are you bummed to be waiting a little while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

