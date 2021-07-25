Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, July 25, 2021?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Or, is the network taking the next week or two off for the Olympics? If you’re confused, we more than understand! That’s why we are more than happy to hand out some additional information within this article.

Luckily, we’re pleased to report that the news we have here is of the more pleasant variety. There is a new episode coming up tonight! It’s ironic in a way that the late-night series was off for the past couple of weeks, only to return tonight when there is actually substantial competition coming from Tokyo. Yet, this is clear recognition that HBO is not altogether concerned about its live ratings, and nor should they be. The vast majority of Last Week Tonight viewers do not watch it live. Some check it out either on their DVR or HBO Max. Meanwhile, others simply watch the main segments when they are presented on YouTube. The show will be just fine, and will probably continue on HBO for however long Oliver wants it to.

So what will Oliver discuss on the network tonight? If we had to guess, it’s reasonable to think that the Olympics will be a big subject of conversation — in particular how this is happening amidst a global pandemic even though the vast majority of people seem largely opposed to it in the host country. Oliver’s talked about both this and the World Cup in the past, and we’re sure that there are going to some interesting takes that he has — alongside whatever he chooses as the main segment. (We doubt he’ll focus entirely on the games, but who knows? He has surprised us before.)

Hopefully, there won’t be another Last Week Tonight hiatus for a little while — haven’t we gone through enough of one already?

