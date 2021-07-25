





Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? Is the network going to seriously run this show opposite the Olympics? It’s sometimes hard to predict what a major broadcast network is going to do in advance.

In this instance, we’re happy to have a clear answer — though it’s not one that will make everyone out there happy. There is, unfortunately, no new episode of the superhero show on the air tonight. Instead, you’ll be stuck sitting around until August 8 to see the show back. The reasoning for that is due to the Tokyo Games, as The CW is shelving many of their shows for the time being. It makes some sense given that they want them to generate good ratings … but it doesn’t change the bummer that comes with waiting for a couple of weeks.

What makes the wait even longer is the fact that the next new episode sounds legitimately fun. How can it not be when you’re talking about a cosmic bowling alley? This is one of those wacky, innovative stories that only a show like this can pull off, and it will be tied still towards the larger story … which will hopefully include a Sara/Ava wedding before too long.

To get a few more details, check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt (611). Original airdate 8/8/2021.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now

What do you most want to see on Legends of Tomorrow moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







