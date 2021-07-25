Jeopardy! video: First look at LeVar Burton as host







We’ve been excited about a few Jeopardy! guest hosts over the past few months, but none to the level of LeVar Burton.

Starting on Monday, the Star Trek: The Next Generation star and Reading Rainbow host will kick off his week-long stint as host, where he will simultaneously be raising money for a fantastic organization in Reading is Fundamental. Burton’s gig comes after fan petitions and widespread support from him to replace the late, great Alex Trebek, and there are still hopes that he could be named the full-time host down the line.

It’s hard to put into words what would make Burton the ideal Jeopardy! emcee, but the promo below gives you a good sense of it. He possesses an innate passion for learning that is essential to being in command of this show, and he also has that rare combination of humor and empathy. He recognizes how important this show is to the contestants, and wants to support them while also recognizing the importance of Jeopardy! as entertainment. Burton has an essence that is similar to Trebek in some ways, but still uniquely his own.

Throughout the majority of the year show producers have remained coy as to who the future host could be. Greatest of All Time champion Ken Jennings has to still be a frontrunner, while Mayim Bialik and executive producer Mike Richards each also received some rave reviews. Some of the previous guest hosts (and this could include Bialik depending on her Call Me Kat commitments) may be automatically ruled out due to their busy schedules. We’re not sure that Jeopardy! will make a firm decision for at least a good while still, so patience will be a valuable virtue even after Burton finishes his run.

What do you most want to see from LeVar Burton as Jeopardy! host?

How excited are you for his week to finally be here? Share right away in the comments, and also remember to stick around for some other insight on the show. (Photo: Jeopardy.)

