NCIS season 19 premiere: What we need from Mark Harmon, Gibbs







Are you ready for NCIS season 19 to premiere? We know there’s a little less than two months to go, but the fact that the cast and crew are filming now fills our mind with inspiration … and also questions.

What’s the prevailing one? It’s rather simple: What happens with Mark Harmon as Gibbs. Given all of the headlines about his future, including reports of a reduced episode count, there are a lot of things that the writers need to address — and sooner rather than later.

Want to get some more NCIS video coverage? Then be sure to watch our full review of the finale right now! Once you take a look at that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Remember there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

For the sake of this article, we want to break down the Gibbs question into a number of important plot points — while certain parts of his story can be pushed a little down the road, there are others that need to be addressed immediately. Otherwise, they’re just going to torture viewers … why do that?

A check-in on Gibbs’ health – Clearly, the explosion didn’t kill him … but how is he faring after the fact? We do need an update on that before we even get to anything else.

The search for justice – We would like to think that a big part of the premiere will be around him trying to figure out who caused the explosion, with all signs pointing to it being the serial killer that he and Marcie were trying to track down.

More scenes with Harmon and Pam Dawber – Given that their work was not complete at the end of season 18, she has to be brought back at least one more time … and yes, it would be super-interesting if she somehow turned out to be evil.

Will he loop in NCIS more? – Given that this was an attempted murder on a veteran and one-time Special Agent in Charge, isn’t this the perfect case for them?

An explanation for his exit – Or, at least an explanation for why we will be seeing less of him on-screen. Maybe Mark is consistently in the first few episodes but if not, we’re going to need some more information ASAP.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to NCIS right away

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Mark Harmon in the NCIS season 19?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







