Fear the Walking Dead season 7: Alycia Debnam-Carey will direct!







There are a few notable things that came out of the Fear the Walking Dead season 7 panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but let’s start off with this: Alycia Debnam-Carey is making her directorial debut!

This glorious news marks a huge achievement for the actress, who is one of the few people on-camera who’s been a part of the show from the very first season. It’s also a skill that she can take with her to whatever project she wants moving forward — we of course want Fear the Walking Dead to go on for a while still, and if it comes back for a season 8, maybe she can direct again.

Debnam-Carey is not the first series regular on Fear the Walking Dead to step into the director’s chair; we have previously seen Colman Domingo do so on a number of occasions. Some friends of the show like Aisha Tyler and Lou Diamond Phillips have also taken on the role in the past.

One of the reasons why a show like this is great for an actor-turned-director is that you already have such a good relationship with the crew. It’s a supportive set where you understand the routine and how things work on a daily basis. You also have all of the necessary prep time, whether that means shadowing other directors or knowing what the process is like for location scouting, editing, and every other part of the process.

As for some other news from the panel…

Be prepared for more Isabelle! The character herself was mostly MIA last season, and her return will allow us to explore more of her story with Al. The new season of the zombie drama premieres in October, and we’ll likely have more to share in due time.

Are you glad to see Alycia Debnam-Carey directing on Fear the Walking Dead season 7?

