Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 3 preview: The aftermath of death







Following what transpired tonight, it only makes sense to want more info on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. How could you not? There is all sorts of big stuff to look forward to when it comes to this show! We’re still scratching the surface of who some of these characters are, let alone the trouble that they could get themselves into.

Yet, we know entering this upcoming episode that these characters are in a greater amount of pain than ever before.

For Kanan, we know that he’s had already the death of Buck Twenty on his mind — that’s before what happened to D Wiz. His death tonight seemed to be the end result of calculations on the part of Lou Lou and Raq — a clear reminder that there’s a serious battle going on between Raq and Unique on the South Side of Jamaica, Queens. It may have been the only way to stop a potential war.

In doing this, though, we have another reminder of how cruel and how brutal this world can really be. There’s more than likely going to be more death the rest of the season, but also more opportunities to learn about the characters. Take Detective Howard, for instance — what really motivates him? What can the police do in a situation like this? That’s a question that will need to be answered further through the rest of this season.

