The Chi season 4 episode 10 (finale) preview: ‘A Raisin in the Sun’







Next weekend on Showtime, The Chi season 4 episode 10 is going to be here — and saying it’s pivotal doesn’t do it justice.

What do we know about this installment in advance? The title here is “A Raisin in the Sun,” and that in itself should serve as some sort of clue. This play is one of the most popular ones of the 20th century, and so much of it revolves around the idea of identity, culture, and also the pursuit of success. These are themes that echo through most of season 4, and could reverberate here in this episode more than any other.

Leading up to the episode airing, Showtime hasn’t revealed too many details and we understand that. They want to keep the nature of this story under wraps! What we are a little bit more concerned about is the idea that there is no season 5 renewal as of yet, and that’s what makes this particular episode so nerve-wrecking. Are we looking at the end of the season, or the end of the series as a whole? We know that there’s going to be more in the way of story to tell from this world; the ball is just going to be in the network’s court to figure that out.

Prepare for almost anything in the finale, whether it be a satisfying conclusion or some sort of cliffhanger that leaves us desperate to know what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you think is going to be coming on The Chi season 4 episode 10?

How do you think that the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates on the show and what we’ve seen. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







