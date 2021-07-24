Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 24, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re nearing the end of July now, and of course that means we’re closer to the premiere.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that the premiere is tonight. All signs suggest that we’re waiting a little bit longer to see the show on the air — think in terms of a couple of months at the very least. That means over the next little while, we’ll continue to have to do our best to handle the time off.

Do we think we’ll still see a few of the cast members on NBC over the coming weeks? Most likely. Just remember for a moment that the Olympics are currently airing on the aforementioned network and with that in mind, they’re probably going to feature a few cast members here and there to add more levity to the mix. Isn’t that the sort of thing that often happens during these sort of broadcasts?

Beyond the Olympics, we’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach to the future of SNL itself. We obviously know it’s coming back, but we’re still not at a point where we know what the future is going to hold for certain long-term cast members. Some of the current stars have found some success elsewhere, whether it be Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, or Aidy Bryant. Meanwhile, some others may be looking at the success that former cast member Jason Sudeikis is having over on Ted Lasso and view that as a sign that they should go off and do their own thing, as well.

Rest assured that over the next few weeks, we imagine that things are going to be solidified with a number of these cast members. Why would the producers want to push this until the last minute?

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is still on hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

