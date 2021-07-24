Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Does Pope sell out J?







When Sunday night’s Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 3 airs on TNT, let’s just say that J is going to be in his family’s crosshairs. Why is that? It has a lot to do with some of the secrets he’s been keeping over the past year…

One of the things that we’ve learned about Finn Cole’s character over the years is that he’s highly ambitious. He’ll do just about anything to get ahead, even if that means screwing people over along the way — or at the very least, doing what he can to hoard money and build his empire. He’s convinced that his way of doing things is the right way, really to the point where he doesn’t carry if he hurts other people as he does what he wants.

In a new sneak peek over at TVLine, you can get a good sense of what’s coming for J as Pope effectively sells out his investments to the rest of the family — think in terms of the laundromat, the bowling alley, and then also the condo. He claims that these are ways in order to launder money and also solid investments; in the end, he can make the argument that these are going to be great for the family in the long run.

However, it’s clear already that Deran and Craig aren’t going to see it that way. He stole from Smurf and given what the circumstances are now, he is effectively stealing from them. We don’t think they’re about to murder him over it, but there’s a rift that could form here that could last for many weeks to come.

