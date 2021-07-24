When Calls the Heart season 9 filming update: One of the first scenes!







In the event that you didn’t hear the news already When Calls the Heart season 9 production is currently underway! There is a lot to be excited about here, even if we’re going to be waiting for a while to see any of these episodes air.

So for the time being, why not just share one of the best filming updates from the first day? In a post on Twitter (via Peter DeLuise), you can get a tease of one of the first Elizabeth / Rosemary scenes of the season. We have to imagine that a lot of other ones are coming in due time, given that these two have such an important relationship to the series as a whole.

One of the things we’re intrigued to learn more about in the season is just how much time has passed since the end of season 8. Where is the story going to go moving forward for Elizabeth and Lucas now that they are together? What challenges is all of Hope Valley going to face? There are some changes likely coming to the community, but this image is another reminder that the more things change, the more they stay the same. This show will always be about relationships no matter the setting or the larger story arc. Elizabeth and Rosemary are going to have important conversations and we’ll have an opportunity to see their bond continue to progress.

We know that there are twelve episodes coming in season 9, and for now, we’re assuming that it’s going to look similar to season 8 with no Christmas Special leading into them. Would we love for that to change? Absolutely, but the last thing we want to do is make any assumptions here. Isn’t it better to be surprised a little bit later on?

What do you think is going to happen on When Calls the Heart season 9?

