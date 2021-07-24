Dexter season 9: New filming update; Comic-Con preview







If you are psyched for the upcoming Dexter season 9, there are a number of reasons to be! This is a long-awaited chance at redemption for a once-beloved property, and this weekend could give us more news on the revival than we’ve had in a while.

For a little bit more on that, why not turn to series star Michael C. Hall himself? In a post on Twitter below, you can get your confirmation that Dexter will be a part of the virtual San Diego Comic-Con convention this weekend — there is a panel happening tomorrow, and of course we’ll be back with all sorts of updates about it. We don’t know just how much you can expect, but we’d love it if there was confirmation that the show could go on beyond just season 9. There’s been confusion already on that subject.

For those who want a larger update on where things are behind the scenes, executive producer Scott Reynolds noted that at least some of the upcoming season will be set during the winter. Why is that notable? Well, Iron Lake is a fictional New York community, and there’s going to be some snow on the ground in Dexter’s new locale. For those wondering why the show chose such a setting for the revival, it’s probably to give the entire story a different coat of pain. This small town should be forever and a day different from what we saw back in Miami for the first eight seasons; it is a different color palette, in some ways to symbolize a different era in Dexter Morgan’s life.

There still is no premiere date for Dexter season 9, though all signs for the moment suggest that it will be back this fall. For more news on the return of Jennifer Carpenter, we highly suggest that you visit the link here.

What excites you the most about Dexter season 9 at the moment?

Killer #Dexter updates coming on July 25 at San Diego @Comic_Con. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/lkpMdMktzl — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) July 8, 2021

Making snow ‘cuz it is winter in Iron Lake. (ps. Don’t forget this Sunday is the @Comic_Con @SHO_Dexter panel). pic.twitter.com/OdIR3eHFF1 — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) July 24, 2021

